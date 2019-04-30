Police recently issued a missing person statement, and now they're asking for residents of Sioux Falls to actively search for the woman, 77-year-old Kathryn Butler. Kathryn was last seen on April 24th at 9:00 AM.

Little to no information has come into police, and they're asking to check your property, garages, storage units, and outbuildings for Butler's vehicle, a 2014 Gold Jeep Grand Cherokee with South Dakota plates: 44SW99.

Businesses are being asked to check their parking lots.

A family member contacted police out of concern of not being able to contact Butler, who requires medication. Contact police if you have any tips or locate Butler, or her vehicle.

There have been cases in the past where a person has been discovered in their vehicle in Sioux Falls parking lots in the past. A 30-year-old man was found dead in the driver's seat of a car in a Sioux Falls Walmart parking lot on July 7, 2017. An autopsy revealed the man died of natural causes and surveillance video indicated the vehicle was parked for six days before being discovered.

Another man who had missed a court date in Sioux Falls, Kevin Harty, was found dead in his vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot in December of 2015. He had been reported missing in November.