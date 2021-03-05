Police Chase Stolen Car in High-Speed Pursuit through Tea

A Sioux Falls man driving a stolen vehicle took Lincoln County Deputies, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and police officers from Tea on a little joy ride Thursday morning.

Dakota News Now is reporting the high-speed car chase broke out around 8:50 on Thursday morning (March 4) at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and 271st Street.

According to the report, Lincoln County Deputies identified the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull over the driver, Anthony Loyd of Sioux Falls, during a routine traffic stop.

Loyd wasn't too keen on the idea and took off at a high rate of speed. That action resulted in a police pursuit that took authorities through the city limits of Tea. During the pursuit, the stolen car Loyd was driving sideswiped a passing vehicle, causing minor damage to the vehicle.

Dakota News Now reports, Loyd's vehicle ended up becoming disabled and eventually came to a stop just west of Tea on 271st Street.

Authorities took Loyd into custody a short time later and charged him with a variety of offenses that included aggravated eluding, driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance, and assorted other traffic violations.

