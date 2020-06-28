Police Catch Man That Allegedly Damages Statue on SculptureWalk

A piece of art on the downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk was vandalized last week, and Sioux Falls police now believe they have the person responsible for the damage in custody.

Dakota News Now is reporting that authorities apprehended twenty-one-year Damius Brust on Thursday night (June 25). Brust was charged with vandalizing the "Lithic Bird" sculpture, along with some flower pots, that were all part of the downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

Authorities received a report last Thursday of someone walking down Phillips Avenue in downtown destroying property as they passed by.

Once police arrived on scene, they discovered the "Lithic Bird" statue had been damaged.

Sergeant Nick Butler of the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now, officers located Brust near the scene and arrested him.

At this time, there is still no word on the cost of the damage inflicted to the sculpture.

However, this recent bout of vandalism is the second time in the last few months artwork on the SculptureWalk has fallen victim to vandals.

Dakota News Now is reporting an Alaska man was arrested and charged back in May for damaging two statues, and other items located in downtown Sioux Falls.

Source: Dakota News Now