Police Catch Man Breaking Into Sioux Falls Garage

Sioux Falls police caught a 43-year-old man in the act of a burglary early Monday morning.

Police say the suspect is connected to other burglaries in the Sioux Falls area.

Dakota News Now reports police were on routine patrol when the officers witnessed a person breaking into a garage at an apartment near 11th Street and Sneve Avenue.

When police knocked on the garage they heard a person inside. Police say the garage was supposed to be vacant.

Police confronted the suspect and arrested 43-year-old Jerome Erickson without incident.

Dakota News Now reports that a stolen car was found inside the garage. Police say several other items connected to other burglaries in Sioux Falls were found.

Police are charging Erickson with six counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of grand theft, two counts of felony intentional damage to property, and possession of a stolen vehicle.