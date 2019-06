The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for help from the public in finding a 13-year-old girl.

According to KSFY TV, police say Amelia Mastin was last seen near 2100 South Silverthorne Avenue wearing a gray sweatshirt and black leggings. Mastin has yet to return home.

Police say she is not believed to be in danger other than her age.

If located, police are urging people to call 911 or 605-367-7212.