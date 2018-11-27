Missing Sioux Falls Teen Found Safe in Minnesota

UPDATE : Police say missing teenager Courtney VanderLaan has been found safe in Minnesota.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Authorities are looking for 13-year-old Courtney VanderLaan, who was last seen Monday morning in the southwest part of Sioux Falls. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and blue jeans.

If you have seen her or have any information, the police ask that you contact them at 605-367-7000.