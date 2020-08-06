Police Arrest Two In Connection To Body Found Near Wall Lake

Dakota News Now is reporting that two men are in custody and facing murder charges in relation to the death of a man whose body was discovered in a ditch near Wall Lake.

Capt. Josh Phillips from the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Luis Antonio Rodriguez and 38-year-old Adam Christopher Sorbel were arrested on Wednesday.

Police say the suspects kidnapped and killed 30-year-old Cody Allen Schmidt of Sioux Falls on Sunday. Schmidt's body was found on Monday morning in a ditch east of Wall Lake.

Police say the suspects each face two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and committing a felony with a firearm.

Phillips said more arrests related to this case are possible.