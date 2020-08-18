Police Arrest Suspect In Sioux Falls Gas Station Shooting

Dakota News Now reports that Sioux Falls police have arrested a teen in connection to a shooting at an eastside convenience store. A man was hospitalized after he was struck in the back with a stray bullet.

Police arrested 16-year-old Tony Peter Edward on Tuesday morning. Edward faces several charges, including one count of attempted murder.

On the night of August 13, police responded to a call of a shooting at the Shop 'n Cart store at the corner of 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police say Edward fired a handgun at two people standing in the parking lot, those people took cover behind a car. Police are unsure why Edward fired the gun at them.

Police say a man who was getting gas for his car was hit by a bullet fired by Edwards. The man was rushed to a Sioux Falls hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In surveillance footage obtained by police, Edward could be seen running from the area after the shooting. Investigators used that footage to identify Edward as a suspect. According to Dakota News Now, officers arrested Edward at his home on the 200 block of North Grange Ave.

Police searched the residence and found a 9 mm handgun. Police say it is one of the firearms that were stolen from Fleet Farm on May 31 following the Sioux Falls riots. It's that weapon that police believe was used in the shooting on Thursday evening. Police say they found twelve 9 mm rounds outside of the gas station after the shooting.

Edwards is facing several charges including three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a weapon at an occupied vehicle or structure and attempted murder. Police are charging Edward as an adult.

According to police, Edward is a member of a gang called A-100. Police didn't say if this shooting is gang-related.