Police Arrest Sioux Falls Woman for Stabbing Roommate

Squabbles break out between roommates all the time, but the one that transpired on Tuesday between two Sioux Falls roomies must have been a doozy.

A disagreement between two Sioux Falls roommates has landed one of them in jail, and the other in the hospital, after the female involved in the fight allegedly stabbed her male roommate with a knife early Tuesday morning.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident took place on Tuesday (June 2) at a residence on South Mayfair Drive in southwest Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told Dakota News Now, twenty-six-year-old Patricia Rose Boneshirt was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after she got into a disagreement with her male roommate. The fight continued to escalate, and cutlery somehow got introduced into the tiff.

The report states that Boneshirt grabbed a kitchen knife and then allegedly stabbed him in the back. The 33-year-old male victim was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Boneshirt is being held on aggravated assault charges in connection with the injuries.

Source: Dakota News Now