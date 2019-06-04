Police Arrest Sioux Falls Woman for Sexual Contact with Child

A Sioux Falls woman is behind bars after being arrested for having sexual contact with a 13-year-old boy over the weekend.

KSFY TV is reporting that 38 year-old Samantha Lynn Eberle was taken into custody on Saturday, (June 1) after a police officer witnessed Eberle vehicle near the North Drive area.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY, Eberle was found in the back seat of her vehicle with a 13-year-old boy at the time of her arrest. According to the report, drug paraphernalia including a marijuana pipe, methamphetamine and sex toys were also found in the car at that time.

KSFY reports that Eberle is being held on a variety of charges including; possession of a controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sexual contact with a child under the age of 16 and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Source: KSFY TV