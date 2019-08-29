Authorities have reeled in the fourth and final suspect wanted in the kidnapping and assault case that occurred on Saturday, (August 10) in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting the Minnehaha County Sheriffs' Office tweeted out the news on Wednesday night that 38-year-old Ronald Webb has now been arrested.

Webb, together with three other suspects already in custody, 56-year-old James Oliver Hanna, 38-year-old Robert Allen Fitzler, and 35-year-old Christopher Allen Yahola allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a man on (August 10) in Sioux Falls.

According to KSFY, the victim went to Hanna's house to demand money owed him in a drug deal gone bad.

The police report states that once the victim arrived, Hanna and the three other men involved, attacked the victim, removed all his clothes, used a torch to burn his face, then forced him into the basement of the home, where they held him captive for nearly two days, before letting him go.

KSFY reports the victim was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment for his injuries.

