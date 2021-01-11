Please Help This Woman Find Wedding Ring Lost In Sioux Falls

Losing something you love is never easy. Especially when has great sentimental value.

McKenzie Johnson, who is from Milbank, South Dakota was in Sioux Falls shopping at Sam's Club when she lost her cherished wedding ring. She is asking for your help in finding her treasured band.

McKenzie recounted the situation saying: “We are from Milbank so we were just down for the day doing some shopping which makes going back to Sam's and searching next to impossible.

I took the ring off to sanitize my hands after leaving a store and placed it either on my lap or in my coat pocket in the vehicle which is why I'm unsure if I lost it in the Sam's Club parking lot or store as I removed my coat in the store.

My husband (Jessy) and I have been married for 6 years and I've had the ring since 2013. A lot of people have told me that I can replace it which I can but you can't replace the sentimental value which is what makes this absolutely devastating for me. I received an outpouring of support from people all over which is so comforting. There are still good people in this world!"

McKenzie asks that you please share this photo and if you have any information you can message her via her Facebook page.