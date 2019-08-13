There is so much talent right here in Sioux Falls! One prime example is a new playing opening this Friday.

Plus One is a play written by South Dakota native, Clara Bentz. And the show will be opening this Friday as part of local theatre group, Monstrous LIttle Theatre Company's new season!

How cool?!

(Full disclosure, I have friends in the theatre company and in the cast. Break legs!)

Plus One is described as a 'rom-com for this generation'.

According to the Facebook event page, " "Everyone loves a wedding, but only if you have a plus one. Navigating the dating life of young adults, Viv and Noah strike up a deal to be each other's date to a summer of weddings. It's not long before 'strictly business' becomes 'risky business' as feelings get involved."

I'm intrigued.

The show is Friday, August 16 at The Retreat at Pointer's Ridge. Tickets are $3 in advance and $5 at the door. Tickets are available here.

Make sure you stick around after the show for the first ever Monster Mix. You can meet the cast of Plus One and members of Monstrous Little Theatre Company.