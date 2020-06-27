Play Ball! Sioux Falls Canaries Tickets Now on Sale

For months fans, players and the front office of the Sioux Falls Canaries have been waiting to hear two special words, 'Play Ball'!

That will be coming to fruition in July with the start of the American Association season with the Canaries getting back on the field.

Not only will the players be allowed back into the ball park, but fans will be allowed in at a smaller capacity with some additional protocols.

Sioux Falls Canaries tickets are now on sale for the 2020 American Association season.

To purchase your tickets, you can visit the Sioux Falls Canaries website.

The American Association had to postpone their season that was supposed to start in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of teams in the league have been reduced to six with three hub cities, Fargo, Milwaukee and Sioux Falls.

The Saint Paul Saints will also call the Sioux Falls Stadium home this summer and will be the visiting team for the opening weekend against the Canaries.

They will throw out the first pitch for the first game on July 3 at the Sioux Falls Stadium.