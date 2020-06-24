This isn't something we have heard since the COVID-19 global pandemic attacked our nation earlier this year...a concert is coming to Sioux Falls! Not just any concert, country legend Toby Keith is coming to the Denny Sanford Premier Center on September 19th, 2020! Wow...a sign of normalcy.

Having concerts come back to the world is progress towards a "new normal," especially when it involves attending live shows.

Some people throughout the Sioux Empire may be excited to welcome Toby and others may be a little bit hesitant towards the idea. I'm sure there are mixed emotions surrounding this concert, however a comprehensive plan has been established for concert guests to enjoy the show and remain protected.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken tweeted on Monday that the Premier Center intends to follow the new ASM Global's hygiene plan in order to ensure the safety of all attendees.

ASM Global recently launched its new VenueShield that will be utilized in over 325 of its facilities. According to the ASM Global website, the VenueShield "will provide the most advanced hygienic safeguards that serve ASM Global's clients, guests, staff, teams, talent and all other visitors. Protocols will vary based on the type of facility and will be further customized for each unique location. All policies will be aligned with - and informed by - public health authorities, medical and industry experts."

The company has also created the VenueShield Task Force which will implement any protocols and procedures at each respective facility based on the current CDC guidelines. These initiatives may include food safety measures, air quality control, social distancing, hand sanitizers, temperature checks, surface cleaning, daily monitoring systems in addition to other mitigating actions

This is all part of a sincere, concerted effort to bring concerts back during the COVID-19 pandemic in the safest way possible.

Believe it or not, things are starting to get better. Toby Keith's concert is a bright light of hope for the Sioux Empire.

With ASM Global's hygiene plan in place, will you feel comfortable attending concerts in the near future?