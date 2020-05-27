Yes, there is such a thing. A day. Not a holiday to take off work but a day to recognize the date-June 6, in South Dakota where our phone area code is 605. I hope that helps explain to those who live north of us who will wait until July 1.

South Dakota Tourism is not on hold! Let's be clear we are open. Still dealing with the necessary precautions of COVID-19 like social distancing but as most of the county has learned we practice common sense. So make those plans and let this be the start of a great 3-day weekend.

Your 605 Day could include a road trip to a state park, a kayak tour, a visit to a vineyard, taking in the sculpture walk, or throwing a dart at the map and choosing your destination.

Around the Sioux Falls area, there's Falls Park, Sculpture Walk, Great Plains Zoo, Good Earth State Park, or the Outdoor Campus. All family-friendly and open.

According to Sioux Falls Business, Avera Health is having a 605 Day Challenge to support local small businesses.

You've been self-isolated enough don't you think? One of my coworkers made the comment today that he was going stir crazy working from home and now glad to be back in the office.

If you haven't heard, Sioux Falls has a Silly Walk site. I only know of this one but how could you pass this up.