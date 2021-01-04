Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Sioux Falls

A flight from Milwaukee to Denver made an unexpected stop in Sioux Falls over the weekend.

FOX 6 Milwaukee is reporting that SkyWest flight 5890, operating under the United Express banner, landed at Sioux Falls Regional Airport at 10:45 AM, Saturday (January 2), after a cracked windshield was detected in the cockpit of the twin-engine CRJ-700, which has a capacity of 78 passengers.

The plane landed without incident and passengers were moved onto another plane and proceeded to Denver.

After the incident, both SkyWest and the Federal Aviation Administration issued statements.

SkyWest:

'SkyWest Flight 5890, operating as United Express, from Milwaukee, WI to Denver, CO diverted to Sioux Falls, SD due to a cracked windshield. The flight landed safely and without incident. Passengers have been reaccommodated on another aircraft to Denver.'

FAA:

'SkyWest Flight 5890, a twin-engine CRJ-700 flying from Milwaukee to Denver, diverted to Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls, S.D., after the flight crew reported a cracked windscreen. The aircraft landed without incident at 10:45 a.m. local time today. Contact SkyWest for information about the number of passengers. The FAA will investigate.'

