Plan Accordingly- National Wine Day

National Wine Day is tomorrow (May 25)!!

Not only does this holiday land on a Saturday this year, but it's a three day weekend so you don't have to stop the celebration early!

I must admit, I'm not a huge wine drinker, but I will partake from time to time.

Even though, I'm not a huge wine connoisseur, I know wine is a pretty big deal to most Americans.

In fact, did you know, that Americans drink an average of four glasses of wine a week. Also, in a recent survey , the main reason someone won't have a glass of wine after work is because they don't want to open a new bottle. I'm guessing that's because if you open a new one, then you feel like you have to finish it. Mama didn't raise no quitter.

In that same survey, three out of four people said home was their favorite place to drink wine. And this might be blasphemy to some, but the average person throws out three partially-full bottles of wine after hosting a party. How dare you?!

Also, there have been personality traits linked to your preference of red or white wine. I prefer white, but mostly just because it doesn't stain your teeth. And, I like it sweet. The cheaper the better! (I am not fancy.)

Red wine drinkers, listen up, this is you:

More likely to be a “wine aficionado”

Early bird

Introvert

Prefer dogs to cats

Listen to jazz music

More likely to identify as adventurous, humble and organized

Willing to spend slightly more per bottle ($40)

Where all my white wine people at? Holla!

Less likely to be a “wine aficionado”

Night owl

Extrovert

Prefer cats to dogs

Listen to punk music

More likely to identify as identify as curious, sarcastic and perfectionists

Willing to spend slightly less per bottle ($37)

Cheers!