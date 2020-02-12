Pitchers And Catchers Report For Spring Training
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...and I’m not talking about Christmas! It’s that joyous time when you hear the resonating crack of a bat, or when you ask a vendor for some Cracker Jack! That’s right. Today is the official start of the Major League Baseball season!
Between today and February 14th, pitchers and catchers throughout MLB will be reporting to their respective 2020 Spring Training Camps. This gives the hard throwing hurlers and their trusty battery mates the chance to get a head start on their conditioning and training in preparation for the quickly approaching regular baseball season. The rest of the clubs’ team members will report to their spring destinations by next week.
Per usual, all 30 MLB teams will host their Spring Training Camps either in the Sunshine State or the Grand Canyon State (A.K.A. Florida and Arizona). Until March 26th comes around, here are some Spring Training exhibition games to keep any eager Sioux Empire baseball fan entertained! To learn more, be sure to check out the popular Grapefruit League teams and Cactus League teams playing around the Sioux Empire!
Minnesota Twins Spring Schedule
Chicago White Sox Spring Schedule
Milwaukee Brewers Spring Schedule
Colorado Rockies Spring Schedule
Kansas City Royals Spring Schedule