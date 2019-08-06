MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After sitting four powerful right-handed bats against Atlanta All-Star starter Mike Soroka, Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had plenty of pinch-hitting options late in another close game against a likely playoff team.

Baldelli chose wisely with the surging Miguel Sanó and Minnesota came up with another meaningful win.

Sanó's pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth inning gave Minnesota a 5-3 victory over the Braves on Monday night. The home run came after working with assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez inside during the game.

It was Sano's 19th home run of the season and the first pinch-hit, walkoff home run for the Twins since Michael Cuddyer against the Los Angeles Angels in 2006 at the Metrodome.

Trevor May would get the win after Jake Odorizzi works through 6 innings. Tonight we'll see Jose Berrios take the mound. First pitch is 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

