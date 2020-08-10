Pigskin Madness Sweepstakes for Special Olympics Returns

Football is on...football is off. You love it, you hate it, you tolerate it when others watch it. No matter what happens to football seasons across the country, it is "Pigskin Madness" for Special Olympics South Dakota, time again! And even if the NFL season is ultimately canceled you can still win.

The Pigskin Madness Raffle Sweepstakes is all about helping the Law Enforcement Torch Run support Special Olympics South Dakota (SOSD), and have fun doing it.

You don't have to know a thing, (or even like) football. But if you do, you'll love keeping track of your teams while you're doing something wonderful for the over 1,000 Special Olympics athletes in South Dakota.

For a $20 donation, you have a chance to win up to $500! When you buy a raffle ticket, it is valid for the 17 weeks of the regular professional football season and your 4 teams are chosen at random. Every week the four team's scores are added together to determine the winners, from the highest score ($200) to the lowest ($20), with 7 chances to win in between.

In the event of a tie, prizes are combined and split between winners. At the end of the season, the grand prize of $500 goes to the person with the highest accumulated score. Tickets must be purchased before 5 PM on September 10, to be eligible for week 1 prizes.

You can keep track of the results at Special Olympics South Dakota or with the "Pigskinz" app again this year.

For complete rules and to buy your raffle tickets, see Special Olympics SD Pigskin Madness online. You can also get more information by calling the Special Olympics State Office at 1-800-585-2114 or 605-331-4117.