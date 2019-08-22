Pigskin Madness Strikes Special Olympics South Dakota!

If you're like me, football is like a foreign language, you just can't understand. If you're like true football fiends everywhere, football is love! No matter what your relationship with football is, you can help the Law Enforcement Torch Run support Special Olympics South Dakota (SOSD), and have fun doing it, by joining the Pigskin Madness Raffle Sweepstakes.

You don't have to know a thing, (or even like) football. But if you do, you'll love keeping track of your teams while you're doing something wonderful for the over 1,000 Special Olympics athletes in South Dakota.

For a $20 donation, you have a chance to win up to $500! When you buy a raffle ticket, it is valid for the 17 weeks of the regular professional football season and your 4 teams are chosen at random. Every week the four teams scores are added together to determine the winners, from the highest score ($200), to the lowest ($20), with 7 chances to win in between.

In the event of a tie, prizes are combined and split between winners. At the end of the season, the grand prize of $500 goes to the person with the highest accumulated score. Tickets must be purchased by 5 PM on September 5, to be eligible for week 1 prizes. Keep track of results at Special Olympics South Dakota or with a new app named "Pigskinz".

It's a fun and charitable way to spend the upcoming professional football season! For complete rules and to buy your raffle tickets, see Special Olympics SD Pigskin Madness online. You can also get more information by calling the Special Olympics State Office at 1-800-585-2114 or 605-331-4117.