Pierre Rescue Squad Saves Dog from Missouri River

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Pierre firefighters have saved the life of a dog that plunged into the icy Missouri River.

Rescue Squad Capt. Brandon McCarthy says crews were called to the river Monday afternoon where the dog had chased a goose onto the river and then plunged into open water. The ice conditions prevented the dog from getting back to shore.

McCarthy tells KCCR the pet owners did the right thing by calling for help instead of trying to rescue the dog on their own. He says ice on the river can be unpredictable and the Rescue Squad trains for these types of winter water rescue events.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.