PICTURES: The Result of The Sioux Falls Protest

Hundreds of people participated in Sioux Falls Sunday night participated in a peaceful protest expressing outrage and concern over the unjust death of George Floyd. But this rally took an ugly turn as individuals began embarking upon the Empire Mall area at approximately 9 PM following their march through Sioux Falls along 41st Street.

Later Sunday night, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken did confirm looting in the area after glass windows at some businesses were shattered. There were multiple reports of vandalism, including damage to cars, near the mall area, and along 41st Steet. Several windows were broken on 41st Street businesses, including Chicos, Verizon, and Riddles Jewelry.

Businesses were left picking up the pieces on Monday after these terrible acts of violence occurred on Sunday evening.

Our Digital Media Editor, Taneil and I surveyed the damage for ourselves late Monday morning.

2020 is shaping up to be an extremely trying year in our nation's history. It's so important to stay positive and strong. We are all in this together. You are not alone.