Pictures Show the Effects of Flooding on the Sioux Empire

"Water, water everywhere, Nor any drop to drink." That's a line from the poem “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” by Samuel Taylor Coleridge. But it could also apply to the Sioux Empire.

Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas have been inundated with water. The combination of heavy rains and melting snow have caused rivers, lakes, and ponds to overflow their banks sending gallons of water into the streets and unfortunately, into people's homes.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken even released a video emploring residents to take heed.

"You need to limit your water usage as the cities water plant is running at full capacity. Please put off showers and baths and don't run your sump pumps into the sanitary sewer, said TenHaken. "And very importantly don't drive through flooded streets. Lots of folks have become stranded when trying to drive through water-covered city roads."

And things aren't going to get any better. A Winter Storm is bearing down on the region promising to dump more snow on the area.

We asked residents on Facebook to submit their flooding pictures. And they did. These pictures show the water that is drowning the Sioux Empire.

Check out the pictures:

2019 Sioux Empire Flooding