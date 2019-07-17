Pictures of Sioux Falls Wednesday Morning Massive Street Flooding

Much of Sioux Falls and the Tri-State area saw Severe Thunderstorms pass through early Wednesday morning. In less than an hour Sioux Falls received 2.39 inches of rain at the airport with heavier amounts in southern parts of the city.

While winds blew at over 40 mph in Sioux Falls cities south and west of the Sioux Falls saw much gustier conditions. Radar indicated a tornado in Parkston, South Dakota. Winds in Parkston were clocked at over 90 mph. There were numerous reports of downed trees all around town.

Shawn Cable from the KSFY Severe Weather Center is reporting areas around Mitchell received more than 4 inches of rain. A line of storms moving across northern Iowa will produce heavy rain, hail and 70+ mph wind throughout the morning.

Street flooding caused problems all over Sioux Falls. You can see picures here that folks posted on twitter.