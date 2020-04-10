Pictures of Downtown Sioux Falls During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Sioux Falls area has been impacted per capita as much as anywhere in the midwest and as you look around town you are certainly starting to see the impact.

Once very busy areas have now become less dense areas and in some cases, they have become vacant altogether.

As we continue to try and support local businesses, we got takeout from McKenzie River on Friday night and prior to picking up our food, I took some pictures of what downtown Sioux Falls looks like on a Friday night.

On a normal Good Friday, you would have people frequenting the downtown churches, downtown restaurants and you would have the normal traffic on a late afternoon in downtown Sioux Falls.

On this afternoon, that was not the case and you are starting to see the vacancy of a once robust downtown Sioux Falls.

Here are pictures from downtown Sioux Falls on Good Friday during the COVID-19 pandemic.