Pickup Rollover in Hanson County Kills 20-year-old Woman

An accident on a rural road north of Alexandria resulted in the death of a 20-year-old woman.

According to the Associated Press, "The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the woman lost control of her pickup truck shortly before 7:00 AM Tuesday on a rural road 6 miles north of Alexandria, and the vehicle rolled in the ditch."

The Daily Republic reported , "The driver, traveling in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was heading south on 421st Avenue when she lost control of the truck near the intersection with 251st Street. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, back across the roadway, into the west ditch and rolled."

The woman was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues.