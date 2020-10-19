Pickup Hits Moped during Police Chase in Downtown Sioux Falls

A law enforcement pursuit that started Sunday night in northern Sioux Falls has left the suspect in jail and another person injured in a Sioux Falls hospital.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident began on North 60th Street near Interstate 29 on Sunday evening after South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers attempted to pull over a pickup truck for a traffic violation. The driver of the pickup refused to pullover, and the pursuit with authorities got underway.

Sioux Falls Department of Public Safety spokesperson Tony Mangan told Dakota News Now troopers chased the pickup truck into downtown Sioux Falls. During the pursuit, the driver ran a red light at 14th Street and Seventh Avenue. In the process of running the red light, the pickup struck a moped, forcing the driver of that vehicle to be taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Dakota News Now, authorities called off the pursuit a short time later. But eventually were able to track down the suspect, 55-year-old Daniel Butler, near his residence later in the evening and took Butler into custody.

There is no official word as to what charges Butler is facing at this time.

Source: Dakota News Now