[PHOTOS] Rounding Up The 2021 Flandreau Rodeo Days

It was another successful weekend in Flandreau, South Dakota thanks to the 4th Annual Flandreau Rodeo Days! This great two-day event welcomes riders from across the Midwest including South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa. All the fun over the weekend would not have been possible without the crew at the Royal River Casino & Hotel in Flandreau.

I had the wonderful opportunity to catch the first day of action on Friday. Boy, it sure was a hot one! But nevertheless, people still came out to enjoy the afternoon and evening events. If you weren't able to attend the festivities, here are some memorable moments from this year's Flandreau Rodeo Days including the vendors, food, and fun!

This was one of the first rodeo events that took place. The goal of this event is to find the steers with the assigned team number and to herd them into the pen.

There were so many fun moments at this year's Flandreau Rodeo Days! I cannot wait for all the rodeo action next year!