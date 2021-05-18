[PHOTOS] New Sculptures Added In Sioux Falls For Sculpture Walk

When the weather warms up in the Sioux Empire, you'll notice more people getting outside and exploring Downtown Sioux Falls, especially tourists. One of the main attractions that draw thousands of visitors to the city every year is the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

The Sioux Falls SculptureWalk is known to be the largest outdoor exhibit that features sculptures year-round on Phillips Avenue and throughout other parts of the city. Well over 800 sculptures have been on display throughout the history of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

If you've been walking around Downtown Sioux Falls the last couple of days, you've probably have noticed the latest editions to this year's Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. My friend Miranda and I sure enjoyed seeing the new sculptures!

Every year, we walk around to admire the new artwork in the city. It was just a coincidence we were in town when some new sculptures were unveiled!

Check out these exciting new additions to Downtown Sioux Falls!

What's your favorite sculpture from the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk?