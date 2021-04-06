Photos: John Lopez Sculpture Gallery

In the little South Dakota town of Lemmon there rests a beautiful outdoor art gallery.

All the sculptures that sit on this property in downtown Lemmon were commissioned by the one and only John Lopez.

This walkthrough gallery highlights some of the town's rich ranching history along with its founder 'Dad' Lemmon.

Kokomo Inn Outside Art Sculptures

Viewers can also call John himself to get a tour of the inside of the museum that sits on the property as well since he lives only about five minutes away from this gallery if they would like.