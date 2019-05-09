Phone Scam Warning: Don’t Call Back

It's getting to the point in this world full of scammers, that we can't even answer our phone anymore without taking a risk. I remember the days that a ringing phone was totally a good thing. It was a friend calling or a customer wanting to do some business.

Now it might just be a bait to get your money. It's known as robocalling. They call you, and as soon as you answer, they hang up on you hoping you will call back thinking you missed a call.

Don't call back phone numbers that ring once and hang up, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has warned.

People have been receiving "One Ring" robocalls, according to officials. The calls target specific area codes, often multiple times in the middle of the night.

"These calls are trying to get consumers to call the number back, resulting insurance charges similar to a 900 number," the agency said in a news release on Friday. "Do not call these numbers back."