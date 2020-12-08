Pheasant Fest 2021 Canceled in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls was lucky enough to land Pheasant Fest in 2021 bringing millions of dollars into the market but the pandemic has reared its ugly head. The event, originally scheduled for February 2021, has been canceled, according to an official news release from the Quail Forever newsroom.

And it's not an event that can simply be pushed back a year. Pheasants Forever has already committed to Omaha in 2022. Officials hint toward a return to Sioux Falls in the near future but cannot confirm anything yet. 2023? 2024? We'll have to wait and see.

It is estimated just shy of 30,000 people attended the event the last time Sioux Falls hosted the epic event for hunting enthusiasts.

National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic staff are already contacting vendors about the Omaha 2022 event. It's scheduled for March 11-13, 2022. Probably not a bad idea to grab a hotel room or two now before prices soar due to demand.

"We’ve experienced incredible support for the organization amid a global health crisis in this unprecedented year. Once again, the uplands have proven their value to all Americans as a place to cherish. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever intend to keep things that way by keeping everyone safe and healthy. We are simply not going to put our supporters in harm’s way. Instead, we will look forward to a remarkable 2022 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic in Omaha.” ~ Howard Vincent, president and CEO of Quail Forever.