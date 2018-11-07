PGA Tour Champions Set Date for Sioux Falls Return in 2019

The biggest golf event to ever hit Sioux Falls is returning for year number two in 2019.

The second Sanford International is on the 2019 PGA Tour Champions schedule, which was released Wednesday (November 7). The tournament will run September 20-22, 2019 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

Steve Stricker won the inaugural event by four strokes in September 2018.

Overall the PGA Tour Champions schedule will feature 27 events, culminating with the 30th annual Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The Tour will travel to four countries and 19 states in its 40th season, with total prize money of nearly $58 million.

The 2019 season begins with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii, January 14-19.

The Champions Tour will welcome a couple of big-name players in 2019.

Two-time U.S. Open champion and 2019 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Retief Goosen of South Africa and two-time major champion Angel Cabrera of Argentina have both hit the magical age of 50 and now qualify to play on the tour.