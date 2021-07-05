PGA Pro and Two Others Dead at Golf Course

We saw some very unsettling gun violence numbers over the 4th of July weekend and that was unfortunately on display at a Georgia golf course on Saturday.

PGA Professional Gene Siller was shot and killed after he went to the 10th green of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, GA to attend to a truck that had driven onto the course.

Once he got to the vehicle, authorities believe he was shot in the head and suspect fled the scene.

According to the Pinetree Country Club, he leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 6 and 7.

In addition to Siller being murdered, authorities found two more bodies inside the bed of the truck that was still stuck on the green of the golf course and both were identified as adult males.

All of the victims in this case suffered gun shot wounds according to authorities.

As of Monday afternoon, authorities were still looking for the suspect and have not publicly identified him or any leads.

This marks yet another sad moment over the 4th of July weekend as over 150 people were fatally shot in over 400 shootings throughout the United States.