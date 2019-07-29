Petition to Change Halloween Date. Would You Sign it?

Halloween is exclusively about getting free candy for the kids and partying hard for the adults. I have never understood why it's held on October 31st which can fall on any day of the week. Why not just make it easy on everyone and have it on the last Friday in October.

And it looks like lots of other folks feel the same as me. The Halloween & Costume Association is now circulating a petition to get the date switched. At this time it has over 100,000 signatures.

Apparently when a petition gets over 75,000 signatures it is then sent to the President of the United States. I don't know what happens then, but it is part of the process to get the holiday transitioned.

If you'd like to sign the petition you can click on change.org and add your support to the cause.

Although I suspect the main reasoning behind the effort is not having to wake up the day after a big Halloween party and go to work with a hangover, The Halloween & Costume Association sites the main motivation for the initiative is because, “It's time for a Safer, Longer, Stress-Free Celebration! Let's move Halloween to the last Saturday of October!”