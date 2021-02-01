PETA Wants Us To Stop Using Animal Insults

We've all called someone a chicken, or a pig before when referring to how they appear or act.

It's actually quite surprising how many animal references we use to describe one another in the English language.

PETA is saying that having this mindset when we insult one another and use animals as adjectives that we are encouraging/engaging in speciesism.

Speciesism which according to Oxford Languages is a noun that can be defined as "the assumption of human superiority leading to the exploitation of animals."

According to PETA as humans, we receive better treatment than birds and pigs. Some would say we are at the top of the food chain. I doubt this hierarchy will change anytime soon, sorry PETA but I'm still going to 'pig out' on my favorite foods.

