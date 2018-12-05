PETA Doesn’t Want Us To Say ‘Bring Home the Bacon’ Any More

If PETA had their way, we would no longer use phrases that involve animals because, well...they're making a mountain out of a molehill. Oops, sorry. There I go again.

"Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon.- PETA

Seriously?

Obviously, the comparison between racism and animal jargon has drawn anger from the online community. Is this going to be the time they go too far? This is so ridiculous even vegetarians and vegans are upset.

That's enough of this monkey business. Sorry, can we still say "monkey business?" It's time to quit making asses of yourselves. Okay...that one was too easy.

I love animals. Some are very tasty. They're also not looking a reason to be offended every 5 seconds.