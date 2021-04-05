Pet Snake Rescued From Burning Sioux Falls Home

A house fire was reported Sunday morning at approximately 11:30. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire in the 4800 block of West Thad Place.

Initial reports were that the home was engulfed in fire. The first arriving crew found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home and front deck area.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the deck fire in about 10 minutes. Firemen then entered the structure to put out the fire inside the home. The two adults and three children who were at the home were displaced by the fire damage and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no reported injuries. And firemen were able to save a pet snake that was in the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 5 fire trucks, 3 support vehicles, and 18 firefighters.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue stated that they would like to thank Metro Communications, Sioux Falls Police, PCEMS ambulance, Fire Chaplain, and the American Red Cross for their assistance.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind all residents to have an evacuation plan and practice it regularly.