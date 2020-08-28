Perfect Time For Some Sweet Backyard Camping

Summer is winding down and the cooler weather and beautiful overnight lows are just around the corner. So, have you pitched a tent and camped in your own backyard yet?

Think about the benefits to this: clean bathrooms with no bees and spider webs, real showers, no packing the car and unloading while the mosquitoes are feasting on dad. And if it starts to rain and your tent isn't up to it, head inside a build a blanket fort and watch a movie.

We've done this a few times already this summer and the kids love it. And, as a bonus, they leave their phones in the house.

Instead of trying to score a solo win in Fortnite, spend family-time around the fire pit telling ghost stories. We'll grab some jars for fireflies. There are also a variety of apps to identify constellations in the night sky. (We used one of them camping in the Black Hills last year and spent nearly 2 hours looking at constellations). And for a little authenticity, a Swiss Army knife.

Fall is almost here so grab the sleeping bags and a flashlight and enjoy the nice South Dakota nights that are about to come.