People Are Drinking More And More And More

Have you noticed your favorite after-work watering hole seems to be getting busier and busier? It used to be a quiet little joint and now the place seems loaded ( along with the customers ).

Apparently you are not alone in wanting a drink after a long day at work.

According to a survey in the USA Today , alcohol consumption worldwide is not only going up, it's exploding. In the past 27 years the total volume of alcohol consumed by adults has increased a whopping 70%.

Sounds like we're all getting buzzed.

That means each adult, each and every one of us, on average slugs down a drink every day. It might be a 12-ounce beer, 5 ounces of wine or maybe 1 1/2 ounces of a distilled spirit. We used to call that 'a shot' back in the old days.

They say by 2030 half of the adult population in the world will drink alcohol, with a 23% binge-drinking at least once a month.

Read the full story here and while you do, please put that drink on a coaster. We don't want to have a ring on the table.