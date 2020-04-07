Peeps Maker Says They Have Stopped Making The Candy

If you are someone who looks forward to some Easter Peeps, don't worry there are going to be plenty of them out there for you. This is despite the fact that the maker of the marshmallow candy, Born Quality Confections, has said they are temporarily suspending production in their factories.

Peeps are made in Bethlehem and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where they also make Mike and Ike and Hot Tamales. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the facilities will remain closed until at least April 7.

They do say even though they will be closed the have more than enough Peeps to get everyone through the Easter holiday.

One of the really cool things the company is doing, while they are closed, is they say all employees will be paid while operations are closed.

