Peeps Are Gonna Be Back In Sioux Falls Stores For Easter

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the closure of lots of businesses. Back in March, Just Born, the company that makes the colorful marshmallow Peep candies announced they'd be closing due to the pandemic.

It was just before Easter which is one of the biggest times of the year for selling Peeps. And the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, based company posted that the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation prompted them to close up shop.

Peeps have been an Easter staple almost since they came out back in 1953. Well now the nation's largest online candy store, Candy Fun House, posted on Instagram that “All the newest PEEPS available now! These classic, adorable chick-shaped treats are back for Easter. They are almost too cute to eat, but too delicious to resist! These soft, chewy marshmallows are perfect for baking your favorite Easter treats, sharing, and more!”

It's also being reported that Peeps are popping up on store shelves all over the nation. And a reputable source (Patty Dee) says she has seen them in stores right here in Sioux Falls. Peeps are back baby!

FYI...Just Born also make other yummy candies you may recognize like Mike & Ikes, HotTamales, Peanut Chews, and Just Born Jelly Beans.

