Peaches Recalled in Several States Including South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa

A few days ago it was onions taking the spotlight as a recall went into effect for possible salmonella contamination. (Check that out here). Now it's peaches sold in several states including South Dakota.

According to Thrillist, it is likely tied to Wawona-brand two-pound bagged peaches sold in ALDI stores in nine states, including South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. As of this writing, 68 cases of salmonella have been reported.

So far, the recall is affecting peaches sold in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

If you have these peaches, the FDA recommends you toss 'em out. The outbreak is still being investigated by the FDA. If you have any doubt whatsoever where your peaches came from or are unsure of the brand, it's probably best to err on the side of caution and chuck them.