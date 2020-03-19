PBR Unleash The Beast Event has been Canceled

According to the Denny Sanford Premier Center, the PBR Unleash The Beast’s First PREMIER Bank PREMIER Bankcard Invitational event that was scheduled for Friday, April 3 through April 5 in Sioux Falls, has been canceled. PBR is currently exploring alternatives to broadcast the canceled competition via CBS, Ride Pass, and CBS, RidePass, and RidePass Pro FloRodeo from a venue closed to fans.

Fans who purchased tickets for the event, will be able to receive a refund (minus any applicable fees) from the original cost of ticket purchase. Fans who purchased via PBR Direct will soon receive an email with refund details.

