PBR Returns to Denny Sanford Premier Center

The PBR is set to return to The Denny Sanford Premier Center. After the crazy start to the year with CORONAVIRUS, we are happy to see things getting back to a little more normal. The PBR returning to Sioux Falls, South Dakota July 10-12, 2020 will certainly help.

Bull Riding to South Dakota is like NASCAR Racing to Alabama, people of the area love it. Here's a great offer on what will certainly be a great event as Sioux Falls and all of the United States starts getting back to the fun!

In honor of amazing dads, enjoy up to 25% off select Friday and Sunday PBR tickets. Just mention the Father’s Day discount at the KELOLAND Box Office 6/19 – 6/26. Offer is not redeemable for online purchases. Limit 8 tickets. Not valid with any other discounts or previously purchased tickets.

