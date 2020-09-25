PBR Returning to Sioux Falls in November at the Premier Center

The Professional Bull Riders were the first indoor professional sporting event to happen with fans back in July after the COVID-19 pandemic caused all sports to be shut down earlier in the year.

Those events took place in the Denny Sanford Premier Center, with fans, and seemed to go very well with no public knowledge of contract tracing back to the PBR events.

On Friday, the Premier Center announced the return of the PBR to Sioux Falls for some events in November.

The PBR Velocity Tour Finals will take place on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7.

The release from the Premier Center details out the dates but doesn't mention fans but considering the admittance of fans back in July, I would assume they are in the plans this go around as well.

Plus there is a Ticketmaster logo on the release, so all signs point to fans being in the stands.

The PBR has now made a few stops in Sioux Falls and after their scheduled events in April were canceled in Sioux Falls, they will now be back twice in 2020.

Over those stops, the PBR has seen tremendous support from the community of Sioux Falls and really good attendance.

For more information on the upcoming dates in Sioux Falls and on the PBR plus their other scheduled events, you can visit their website.