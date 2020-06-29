PBR Brings Monster Energy Series to Sioux Falls

This past weekend, I went down the PBR rabbit hole and to tell you the truth it was hard to come out! Once you grasp the round robin type tournament that's been going on with the PBR it's easy to get caught up in the fun! Sure, bullriding is an individual sport, man against beast as they like to say, but to see the other riders supporting and pulling for teammates added a twist! I loved it!

Yes, the PBR is coming to Sioux Falls, but not like it has in the past. Seating will be limited to promote social distancing. Precautions are being made and will be taken AND we are excited for the event.

Saturday and Sunday I caught myself watching PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge several times as riders teamed up to hopefully advance to Sioux Falls. Sure they hope to make money for making the whistle, but for the first time in a long time it will be their first opportunity to ride in front of a large [though limited] crowd!

POD Seating in sections 111 to 119 and 211 to 219 are spaced with minimal crossover interaction with other fans. POD Seating in Sections 101 to 110 and 201 to 210 are subject to limited spacing and possible crossover interaction with other fans. Fans sitting in all POD sections are asked to respect one another to provide a safe environment for everyone in attendance. All tickets purchased are valid for all games/performances scheduled the day indicated on the ticket

Much of the qualifying and positioning for the upcoming finals at The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota has taken place in Las Vegas in a much smaller venue. Sure, the music was loud in the background, but mostly it was lots of wild and western, with only riders and safety personnel in attendance. That will change here in Sioux Falls!

How about you? Are you ready to get out and get your Wild and Western on? If you are, get your tickets today. You can buy them here! And thank you for sharing this with your PBR Loving friends on Facebook and Twitter!