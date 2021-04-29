Pawsabilities Pet Store Grand Opening

Pawsabilities Grand Opening is Friday, April 30th and there is so much going on!

Pawsabilities is located at 1208 W. 41st Street. They are a locally owned pet store offering everything you need for cats and dogs, as well as rabbits, hamsters, fish, and reptiles. Pawsabilities also offers pet grooming.

The doors open Friday at 9 a.m. for all the Grand Opening festivities! There will be a meet and greet with Almost Home Canine Rescue from 2-5 p.m.

Bring your pet along and make sure you're camera-ready because there will be a professional photographer there to take pictures of you and your pets for free! Britton Hacke Photography will be taking photos from noon until 4 p.m.

Plus, customers can register for a $100 gift certificate.

Cricket Wireless will also be at the Grand Opening. They are donating a portion of every phone sale to Almost Home Canine Rescue. Cricket Wireless also has donation boxes in their three Sioux Falls stores for Almost Home Canine Rescue. They're always in need of things like Purina Pro Plan Dog Food, NutriSource Dog Food, treats, toys, kennels, paper towels, and puppy pads. I bet you could find a few of those things at Pawsabilities to donate!

Pawsabilities operates under a few core values, they call it their 'dogma':

Fur-covered clothes are the highest form of fashion

Belly rubs are the best way to make a new best friend

Even old dogs can learn new tricks with the right treats

Purring is the most comforting sound after a hard day

Spoiling your fur baby is an essential part of pet ownership

If you live by the same 'dogma', make sure you check out Pawsabilities Grand Opening!